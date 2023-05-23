Man Claims Vistara Asked For 'Cremation Centre Receipt' For Rescheduling Flight, Airline Responds

Vistara responded on Twitter apologising to the user.

A Twitter user has slammed Vistara Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, claiming that he was asked to produce a "cremation centre receipt" when he asked for his booking to be rescheduled. The tweet has generated a barrage of responses from others users who not only called the airline's behaviour shocking but shared their experiences too. Vistara soon responded apologising to the user and promising they will look into the incident. Karthik Nagarajan's tweet has been viewed nearly 1.25 lakh times.

"Hey @airvistara, asking for cremation centre receipt from a frequent traveler who asked for a booking to be rescheduled on family emergency basis is by far the coldest thing I have heard from a B2C brand, ever. I literally have no words," Mr Nagarajan said in his tweet.

hey @airvistara, asking for cremation centre receipt from a frequent traveler who asked for a booking to be rescheduled on family emergency basis is by far the coldest thing I have heard from a B2C brand, ever. I literally have no words. — Karthik Nagarajan (@The_Karthik) May 22, 2023

Twitter soon erupted with users calling the airline's response shameful.

"I'm sorry that you had to experience this, Karthik, in the midst of your loss. Love to you and your family," commented one user. "Shocking! Indian aviation needs to learn a lot, there is large scope for improvement. U just can't simply say fly the new feeling!" tweeted another.

The airline took note of Mr Nagarajan's tweet and responded with an apology.

"Dear Karthik, we are extremely sorry to note your disappointment. We would like to get this looked into, please share your booking reference number/ PNR with us via DM," the airline tweeted from its official handle.

Last week, a male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an airhostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight. According to the police, the passenger was drunk.

Rajinder Singh, who belongs to Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, they added.