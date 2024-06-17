Man Charged For Assault, Unnatural Sex With Live-In Partner In Maharashtra: Cops

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and further probe is underway: Cops (Representational)

A case has been registered against a 27-year-old man for allegedly beating up his live-in partner and subjecting her to unnatural sex in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, the Ambernath police on Friday registered a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The woman, in her complaint, has alleged that her live-in partner thrashed her with a belt and punched her on the intervening night of June 13 and 14, he said.

The man also allegedly subjected her to unnatural sex and threatened her, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, and further probe is underway, he said.

