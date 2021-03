Man Celebrates Buffalo's Birthday, Case Filed For Violating Covid Norms: Official

A man allegedly celebrated the "birthday" of his buffalo in Thane. (Respresentational)

The police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against a man who allegedly celebrated the "birthday" of his buffalo in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a celebration of his buffalo's birthday at his house in Thane on Thursday.

Those who attended it did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as in the state, a police official told news agency PTI.

A case under IPC section 269 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made, the official said.