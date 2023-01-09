Man Caught Trying To Fly To Bangkok With $40,000 In 'Pan Masala' Sachets

They recovered $40,000 (worth Rs 32,78,000) packed as individual dollar bills.

Kolkata's customs officials on Sunday caught a man trying to fly to Thailand's Bangkok with over Rs 32 lakh in US dollar bills concealed inside hundreds of sealed 'pan masala' sachets.

Acting on information from Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, the Kolkata Customs department intercepted the flier after immigration formalities.

On searching his checked-in baggage, they recovered $40,000 (worth Rs 32,78,000) packed as two ten dollar bills each inside the sachets.

A video of a customs officer tearing off the sachets showed neatly folded 10 dollar bills, in pairs and sealed with transparent plastic, along with some powdered substance, presumably pan masala, inside them. A big trolley bag filled to the brim with the sachets could also be seen.