In Video, Man Arrested For Carrying $13,000 Hidden In Turban

Customs officials at West Bengal's Kolkata airport on Tuesday arrested three people and recovered $42,000 from them. One of the accused was carrying $13,000 by hiding currency notes in the folds of his turban.

In a video from the spot, a man can be seen unravelling a black-coloured turban and taking out crisp dollar notes and handing it over to customs officials.

The customs department at the Kolkata airport stopped three travellers -- Kishan Nigam, Krishna, and Jatinder Singh -- after receiving information about suspicious activity. The three men were travelling to Bangkok on flight SG742 and were stopped after the immigration check.

On a spot check, Rs 32,84,400 in the form of 42,000 UD Dollars were recovered from them. $29,000 were kept on the outer side of two different bags by removing the stitching and sewing it back with the money inside.

The remaining $13,000 were hidden inside the turban of one of the accused.

The customs department seized the US Dollars and arrested the three accused under the Customs Act.

