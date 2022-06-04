Man Brutally Murdered In Market In Punjab, Attacked With Swords

The victim died on the spot.

A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered in broad daylight in the Badhni Kalan area of Moga, Punjab on Friday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and shows around six men chasing the victim, Desraj, through a market as bystanders look on.

The group attacked Desraj, a labourer, with swords and other sharp-edged objects, and left deep gashes on his neck, face and foot. After the attack, the CCTV video shows the men running away as Desraj lies motionless on the road. He died on the spot.

If this news of broad daylight murder in Moga is true its heart rending! I'm saddened by this deteriorating law & order of Punjab. I now feel the statement by Jathedar Akal Takhat urging sikhs to have licensed weapons is correct as @BhagwantMann govt seems unable to protect lives https://t.co/bhDJnDMcAj — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 4, 2022

According to the statement made by the victim's family to the police, a "minor argument" had taken place between him and the attackers a few days prior to the incident. The family claimed that the attackers killed Desraj in a bid to exact revenge.

Police said that the attackers, believed to be five or six in number, arrived on two bikes and then chased Desraj through the market. Desraj had entered the market on foot, and ran when he saw the group approaching him.

After the attack, some local labourers rushed towards Desraj and took him to the civil hospital, where he was declared "brought dead".

His body is at the civil hospital mortuary for autopsy and an FIR for murder has been registered against the unidentified accused.

In the CCTV footage, bystanders can be seen gathering and looking at the incident unfold; however no one came to his rescue.