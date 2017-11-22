Man Booked For 'Objectionable' Tweets Against NCP Leader

A police case was filed on Wednesday against a Twitter user for allegedly posting objectionable tweets against NCP parliamentarian Supriya Sule on the website, the city police said. The case was filed with Vartak Nagar police station after a complaint by NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad on Monday."A case was registered against one Walchand Gittee for allegedly posting offensive tweets against NCP leader Supriya Sule," a police officer said.In his complaint, Mr Awhad said the accused made objectionable tweets against Ms Sule on her Twitter handle. "The offensive messages have hurt the feelings of NCP workers," the legislator said in the complaint.Police have not arrested anymore so far. Ms Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, is a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati constituency in Maharashtra.