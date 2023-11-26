Man Beaten, Urinated Upon In UP, One Arrested After Video Circulated

A man in Meerut was beaten and urinated on and one person has been arrested in this connection. A police case was lodged after a video of the matter was widely circulated.

In the video, the men can be seen drinking and beating the man and then one person urinated on him. The victim can be heard pleading with them not to record his humiliation.

The incident took place on November 13. The victim initially did not inform his family about the urination.

A First Information Report has been filed against seven people, four of whom have been identified.