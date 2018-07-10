Man Beaten Up With Shoes For Sexually Harassing Girl, Arrested

According to Bhopa Police, following the complaint by the girl's family, the accused was arrested on Sunday.

All India | | Updated: July 10, 2018 00:33 IST
Following the complaint by the girl's family, the accused was arrested: Police (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A man, accused of sexually harassing a girl, was beaten up with shoes on the orders of a community panchayat at a village here and then "set free", but was later arrested by police after a complaint was lodged by the girl's family.

A video of the panchayat proceeding has gone viral.

According to the SHO of Bhopa Police Station, following the complaint by the girl's family, the accused was arrested on Sunday.

In the complaint, the girl's father stated that she had gone to the accused's shop where she was sexually harassed. A panchayat meeting was convened where the man regretted his conduct and was set free after being beaten up with shoes, the police officer said. 

MuzaffarnagarSexual assault

