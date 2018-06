The accused allegedly hurt the religious sentiments (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on a messaging app, hurting religious sentiments of a minority community in Kakrala village here, police said today.Amardeep (22) was arrested last evening at Kakrala village under Bhopa police station, Circle Officer (CO) Rajive Kumar said.According to a complaint lodged by a youth Shedab, the accused has hurt the religious sentiments by posting an objectionable comment on WhatsApp, the CO said.Earlier, members of the minority community had protested outside the Bhopa police station demanding Amardeep's arrest.