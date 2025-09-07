Karnataka Man Arrested For Acid Attack On Daughter, Niece

Police on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly pouring acid on his daughter and niece at Parakadavu in this northern district here.

The accused was identified as Manoj K C, a resident of Karike in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am on September 5 when Manoj went to his brother-in-law's house at Parakadavu.

Police said Manoj and his wife had frequent quarrels, after which she left their home and began living with her brother.

On Friday, when his 17-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old cousin were playing in the courtyard, Manoj allegedly opened a bottle of acid used for processing rubber sheets and attempted to pour it on his wife.

The acid splashed onto the two girls, who sustained burn injuries, according to police. Manoj fled the scene after the attack.

“We received information that Manoj was spotted near a house in Parakadavu. A search was conducted in the area, and he was found hiding in one of the houses on Sunday morning,” a Rajapuram police officer said.

He was taken into custody, and his arrest was later recorded, police added. PTI TBA LGK SSK

