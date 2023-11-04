Man Arrested From Telangana Over Death Threats To Mukesh Ambani

A 19-year-old from Telangana has been arrested for alleged involvement in the deaths threats sent to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The industrialist received three threat e-mail last week, each demanding hefty sums of money.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanapardhi and has been sent to police custody till November 8.

A complaint was registered in Mumbai on October 27 based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first e-mail, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday. The company received another e-mail demanding Rs 200 crore days later.

The third threat said that Mr Ambani would be killed if he did not pay Rs 400 crore.

Police investigation has revealed that the mail ID belongs to a person named Shadab Khan and the mails came from Belgium.

The police is investigating whether this is the correct ID of the person or whether these mails were sent using a fake ID.

This wasn't the first time that Mukesh Ambani has received death threats.

Mumbai Police had last year arrested a man from Bihar for making anonymous calls threatening to target Mr Ambani and his family members. The caller had threatened to "blow up" the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital along with the Ambani family residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.