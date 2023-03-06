Man Arrested For Trying To Convert Madhya Pradesh Villagers To Christianity

He was held under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to convert some villagers in Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Christianity, a police official said on Monday.

He was held under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act on the complaint of some residents of Dudhia village, Khudail police station sub-inspector Munnalal Dodiyar said.

"As per the villagers, on Sunday evening, the accused tried to convert them to Christianity by offering jobs, free education to children and other inducements. He has told us he is a social worker who went there to celebrate someone's birthday," the official added.

Further probe into the allegations are underway, Mr Dodiyar said.