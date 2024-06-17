Man Arrested For Smuggling Gold Jumps From 6th Floor Office In Nagpur, Dies

The man was arrested in a case involving smuggling of gold from Dubai (Representational)

A man held for allegedly smuggling gold ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in the CGO Complex in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in the DRI office in Seminary Hills in Nagpur late Sunday night, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

"Deepak Machhindra Desai (27) was arrested on June 14 from Sangli in a case involving smuggling of gold from Dubai for sale in Uttar Pradesh. His associate was earlier held after gold worth Rs 2 crore was found in a car going from Varanasi to Lucknow," the official said.

"On Sunday night, when Desai was being questioned by DRI personnel, he jumped off from a window. He was rushed to hospital where he died of severe injuries. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said.

