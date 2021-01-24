Man Arrested For Raping 20-Year-Old Woman In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun: Police

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, police said (Representationa)

A man was arrested in Budaun on Sunday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, police said.

According to police, the man dragged the woman to the fields on late Friday night and allegedly raped her.

After reaching her home, the woman narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged a police complaint against him, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Budaun, Sankalp Sharma on Sunday said that based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the woman, a case has been registered against the man, who is in his 20s.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination, while the accused has been arrested and sent to jail, the SSP said.

