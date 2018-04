A man has been arrested in Assam for posting an objectionable cartoon on the social media featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leading personalities of the country, police said on Friday. Jarir Ahmed Barbhuiya, a resident of Ratanpur in Cachar district, was arrested last night, the police said.He had uploaded the cartoon on April 21 and one Rajesh Kumar Das had lodged an FIR against it at the Cachar police station, the police added.