Man Arrested For Killing Father, Staging Accident To Claim Insurance Money

Police have arrested four accused, including the son, for staging an accident after killing a man, in order to claim the insurance money.

The incident occurred in July 2024.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi district, Adduru Srinivasulu said the father, Kalingaraya, was giving a pillion ride to his son, Sathish, when the son asked him to stop so that he could urinate.

Kalingaraya stopped near Bennur crossing and was waiting for his son when one of Sathish's accomplices, Arun, ran a tractor over Kalingaraya and killed him.

Sathish then lodged a complaint and claimed the insurance money, said Srinivasulu.

