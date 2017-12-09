Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly Since 2014

A man from Khadkoli village in the neighbouring Palghar district was arrested today for allegedly repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter, police said today.In a complaint lodged with Palghar police, the victim, a student of Class VII, said that her 42-year-old father has been raping her since 2014.She told the police that the latest such incident took place on December 7 in the forest area in Khadkoli.According to police, her parents were separated and the victim had been living with her father."As per her complaint, her father used to threaten her with a sickle or an axe before committing the crime," a police officer said.Based on her complaint, Palghar police registered a case against the accused and arrested him today.The accused has been booked under different IPC sections, including 376 (rape), and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.