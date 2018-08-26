Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Love Affair In Rajasthan

They said the man was arrested today after a case was registered on the complaint of the woman's 11-year-old daughter.

All India | | Updated: August 26, 2018 20:36 IST
The accused allegedly hit his wife on the head with a brick, says police. (Representational)

Jaipur: 

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district by her husband, who suspected that she was in an illicit relationship, police said today.

The accused, Kishan Lal, 35, hit his wife Manju on the head with a brick following an argument late last night Niket Kumar Pareek, Station House Officer of Suratgarh City said.

The body of the woman was handed over to family members after post mortem and the matter is being investigated, he said.

