Man, 38, Gets Life Term For Raping His Mother, 60, In UP's Bulandhshahr

The fast-track court found the accused guilty of rape and criminal intimidation

A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 60-year-old mother in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The man raped his mother on January 16 last year, after which his brother reported him to the police. A fast-track court found him guilty and pronounced its judgment on Monday.

"This rape case was registered about one-and-a-half years back. A woman accused her son of rape. Police had registered an FIR under relevant sections. The accused's brother was the complainant. A fast-track court has sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 51,000," Bulandshahr rural police chief Rohit Mishra said.

Government counsel Vijay Kumar Sharma said he has never encountered a case like this in his career. "The mother kept crying and repeated, 'My son raped me'. The man took his mother to get fodder from the field and raped her," he said.

The woman said in her statement that her son took her to the field, gagged her, raped her, and pressured her to engage in sexual acts regularly. "I folded my hands and pleaded with him, but he raped me. I kept saying I was an old woman. I lost consciousness. When I regained it, he threatened to kill me if I told anyone about the incident. He also asked me to sleep with him every night. Somehow I came home and told my niece and son (the complainant)," she said, according to the court order. The woman's husband died 10 years back.

The doctor who examined the woman said that her body had no sign of external or internal injury. Citing a previous judgment, the court noted that even if the doctor who examined the victim does not find signs of rape, it is not a ground to disbelieve the testimony of the complainant.

The court also noted an earlier Supreme Court judgment: "If the victim of rape states on oath that she was forcibly subjected to sexual intercourse, her statement will normally be accepted, even if it is uncorroborated, unless the material on record requires drawing of an inference that there was consent or that the entire incident was improbable or imaginary."

The convict had told the police that he did not commit the crime and was innocent. The case against him, he said, was false and registered to usurp his property.

The court's order noted that the defence did not present any witnesses to prove a property dispute between the accused and his mother. "It must be noted that no mother would accuse her son of raping her just to get some property," the court's order said.

Besides rape, the court also found the man guilty of criminal intimidation, for which he was sentenced to one year in jail and a fine of Rs 1,000. The two jail terms will run concurrently, the court held.