Mamata Banerjee's Warning As Centre Notifies Citizenship Law CAA

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the rules for which were notified today, if it discriminates against people.

"If there is any discrimination, we won't accept it. Be it religion, caste, or linguistic. They won't be able to give citizenship to anyone in two days. This is just lollipop and show-off," said Ms Banerjee at a hurriedly called press conference at the state secretariat.

Delayed for over four years, the rules were notified today, just weeks before the nation votes to elect a new government. The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.

The law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Soon after the law was passed, the nation witnessed a series of protests, including in the Northeastern region.

The Trinamool has been opposing the CAA since the beginning.



"After multiple extensions in four years, its implementation two to three days before the election announcement shows that it is being done for political reasons," said Ms Banerjee.

In December last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA was a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in West Bengal.