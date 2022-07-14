Mamata Banerjee's New Cooking Video: Momos Anyone?

Mamata Banerjee was seen making momos at a local stall in Darjeeling.

A new video showcasing Mamata Banerjee's culinary skills is here and this time she was seen making momos. The West Bengal Chief Minister was seen stuffing and shaping a momo with full concentration at a tiny stall in Darjeeling.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills as she prepared momos at a local stall in Darjeeling earlier today pic.twitter.com/rcd10keMwt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Mamata Banerjee also shared several photos on Facebook, documenting the momo-making process step-by-step. "Today I made momos during my morning walk in Darjeeling," she captioned the photos.

This was not the first time that she tried her hand at the popular street snack. Ms Banerjee had made momos during her last visit to Darjeeling as well.

The Bengal Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling was seen making pani puris on Tuesday. In a widely shard video, the Trinamool Congress chief was seen stuffing the crispy hollow 'puris' with mashed potatoes and serving them to people after dipping them in tamarind water.

She showed her expertise in making phuchka, as it is called in West Bengal, during her visit to a stall operated by women of a self-help group (SHG).