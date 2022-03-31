Video: Mamata Banerjee Makes Momos With Locals In Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee is currently on a visit to Darjeeling in North Bengal

During a Darjeeling visit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised locals when she took over a momo stall. Dressed in a blue and white saree, the Trinamool Congress chief prepared momos as several people clicked photos and videos.

Ms Banerjee is currently on a visit to Darjeeling in North Bengal. At the momo stall, she interacted with members of a self-help group called 'Anju'.

The Bengal Chief Minister first observed the women making the momos before trying her hand at it.

Videos showing Ms Banerjee making momos with locals are going viral on social media. She can be seen rolling the dough and then wrapping a momo with fillings as locals look on.

Mamata's move appeared to draw inspiration from the 'Chai pe Charcha' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held weeks ago.

On March 4, the Prime Minister sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar' which he took directly from the tea stall owner. In between, he waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering enthusiastically.

PM Modi had launched 'chai pe charcha' during his campaign as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. The initiative, launched after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks about the humble origins of PM Modi, is seen to have made a significant contribution to BJP's success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.