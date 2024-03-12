Mamata Banerjee's 'Ludo' Barb At BJP Over Citizenship Law, And NRC Warning

Mamata Banerjee said CAA's implementation will be followed by work on NRC

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "trying to create unrest" and said yesterday's announcement is a "Ludo move".

Addressing an administrative meeting at Bengal's Habra, the Trinamool chief alleged a conspiracy to "snatch away citizenship rights" and said she doubts the legality of the law. "There is no clarity. It is a misleading campaign," she said.

"BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply," she said.

"What will happen to the assets of those people who don't get citizenship? This is BJP's game of Ludo," she said.

Ms Banerjee said the CAA's implementation will be followed by work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC is a record of Indian citizens that has been implemented only in Assam so far. In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that a pan-India NRC was not on the table.

"Remember, CAA is linked to NRC. People will be taken to detention camps. I will not allow this to happen in Bengal. Have you ever heard of citizenship on the basis of religion?" Ms Banerjee asked.

The Trinamool chief described the new law as "another game to divide Bengal". "We will not let this happen. We are all citizens," she said.

The Centre last evening issued a notification for the Citizenship Amendment Act, under which non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can seek Indian citizenship. Persons from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from these countries, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, can seek citizenship under the law.

Opposition parties have criticised the timing of the implementation of the Act, which cleared the Parliament in 2019. They have pointed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the main Opposition Congress alleging a polarisation plan by the BJP.

For Trinamool, however, yesterday's announcement poses a bigger poll challenge. Implementation of CAA was a longstanding demand of Matuas, a Hindu scheduled caste group with roots in present-day Bangladesh. Most members of the community had entered Bengal after Partition or after Bangladesh was formed. The group is politically significant, and both the BJP and Trinamool have left no stone unturned to woo Matuas in the run-up to state and national elections. The BJP now hopes that yesterday's announcement may tilt the scales in its favour. Following the announcement last evening, celebrations were held in areas dominated by the Matua community.

Local BJP MP and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for fulfilling the dream of three generations of Matuas".

A section of the community, which supports the Trinamool, was sceptical. Mamatabala Thakur, a former MP from the party, said the Centre's announcement is aimed at getting votes. "What about the citizenship rights already granted to Matuas after 1947? Will the CAA force them to come up with identity proofs once again and throw them into an uncertain future?" she asked.

Apparently referring to the seats dominated by the Matua community, Ms Banerjee said, "All of this just to win 1 or 2 seats?"

"Will you hand over your future to the BJP for an election? This is to harass people and win seats. My Matua brothers and sisters, do you believe in this? Will you be able to vote? Don't walk this path. BJP will say many things, but it is a lie and a jumla," she said.