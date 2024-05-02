Mamata Banerjee's Answer To Congress Leader's 'Vote For BJP' Clip

Congress leader's alleged "better to vote for the BJP than TMC" video clip has kicked off a sumptuous controversy with Trinamool, an ally in the big-tent Opposition bloc INDIA, taking the stab of criticism not so lightly.

"The Congress' leader in Lok Sabha is saying, 'vote for BJP or Congress'. Think about it, there is neither ideology nor ideals. Some selfish people like him have sold off the country," said Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha, is heard saying "it's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC" in an eight-second video clip during an election rally in Bengal's Murshidabad on Tuesday. NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The Congress, however, was quick to label the video "doctored" and has sought help from the Election Commission.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' comm boss, said the goal of his party is to bring down the numbers of the BJP in Bengal, underscoring that the Trinamool is part of the INDIA bloc.

The two parties, however, are not in alliance in the state.

"I do not know the context of what Adhir ji said, but we aim to reduce the numbers of BJP in West Bengal significantly," Mr Ramesh said.

"They won 18 out of 42 seats, we have to reduce their numbers and that is the only goal. This is not an assembly election, this is a Lok Sabha election. Congress, along with Left parties, is part of the INDIA bloc, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has also said they are part of the INDIA bloc, though we are not in a seat-sharing arrangement," he said.

The Trinamool holds Mr Chowdhury, a fierce critic of Mamata Banerjee, responsible for the breakdown of seat-sharing discussions with Congress in the state.

In a post on X, the Trinamool said after acting as the "eyes and ears of BJP in Bengal," Mr Chowdhury has now been promoted to be the "voice of the BJP in Bengal".

"Listen to how the B-Team member is openly asking people to vote for the BJP - a party that refused to release Bengal's rightful dues and deprived our people of their rights. Only a Bangla-Birodhi can campaign for the BJP, which has repeatedly insulted Bengal's icons," the Trinamool said.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, the No. 2 in the party, accused Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bengal Congress chief, of being an agent of the BJP and held him responsible for obstructing the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc in the state.

"We all wanted the INDIA bloc to happen in Bengal. But Chowdhury prevented it to strengthen the hands of the BJP," the Trinamool general secretary said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, The Trinamool won 22 out of 42 seats in the state, BJP 17, and Congress got two seats.

