'May You Continue To Entertain People': Mamata Banerjee Wishes Big B

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday.

She wished him good health and happiness and prayed that the legendary actor continues to entertain people around the world through his acting skills.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @SrBachchan ji. Wish you good health and happiness. May you continue to entertain people across the world," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and himself on his twitter handle.

Mr Chatterjee tweeted "Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ji. Salute your relentless spirit and love for cinema. You are the true torchbearer for Indian Cinema and a living legend."

