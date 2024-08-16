Mamata Banerjee To Hit Streets Over Rape-Murder, Massive Protests Today: 10 Points

The Indian Medical Association has announced the withdrawal of out-patient services and elective surgeries on Saturday while protests continue at premier medical colleges across the country. A doctors' body in Maharashtra has announced a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today.

Mamata Banerjee will hit the streets this evening demanding death penalty for the accused. The rally will begin from Moulali crossing to Dharmatala in heart of the city. She has given a Sunday ultimatum to the CBI to complete the rape-murder probe and hang the culprits.

The BJP women's wing in the state will hold a candlelight vigil from Hazra crossing to Ms Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata. They have also announced road blockades in all districts at 2 pm as they demand her resignation as the police minister.

CPM too has announced a statewide 'Dhikkar Diwas' demanding the resignation of the state Health Minister and Home Minister. Both portfolios are held by Ms Banerjee. They have also been demanding the arrest of former RG Kar hospital head Sandeep Ghosh. SUCI, another Leftist organisation, has also called a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal over the hospital vandalism.

Ms Banerjee, speaking on the Wednesday night vandalism, has claimed fake videos made using AI (artificial intelligence) are being circulated on social media. She also claimed "outsiders" were part of the mob that vandalised the hospital.

Her comments came a day after a mob went on a rampage at the hospital during a midnight vigil by women to "reclaim the night", demanding justice and safety for women at workplaces. Thousands were on the streets all night to mark their protest, showed powerful visuals from across Bengal.

The Chief Minister said, "Two floors were destroyed and medicines were looted. Infrastructure, equipment, injection, everything was destroyed. We are yet to assess the extent of the damage. I'm not sure if there'll be another wave of attack."

During the Wednesday night vandalism, almost all CCTV cameras were broken and the mob also vandalised a portion of the seminar hall where the doctor was raped and murdered, news agency PTI quoted a senior health official as saying. The official said restoration work may take a couple of weeks.

The police yesterday released some photos of people believed to be part of the mob and sought information about them. They said at least 15 of their personnel were injured in the mob attack. At least 12 suspects have been arrested so far. The CBI, which has taken over the rape-murder probe, has summoned five doctors for questioning.