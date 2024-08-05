Mamata Banerjee's Tea Bonhomie With Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal House Debate

There was a rare moment of bonhomie between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari today

In a rare moment of political bonhomie in the West Bengal Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today agreed to her estranged lieutenant and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's suggestions as the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP unanimously backed a resolution for the unity of the state. In fact, Ms Banerjee said she would visit the Leader of the Opposition's home for tea if invited.

The resolution against alleged efforts to divide Bengal was moved by state Education Minister Bratya Basu after a proposal by Union Minister and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to bring north Bengal under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region for better funding of development projects. He had later clarified that his proposal only related to allocation of funds and had "nothing to do with dividing the state".

The Trinamool targeted the BJP over Mr Majumdar's proposal and said the BJP-led Central government had resorted to politics of division after its poor showing in the Lok Sabha election in the eastern state.

"Whereas, a recently elected BJP MP from West Bengal and a Union Minister of State has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister of India to separate the said districts of North Bengal from this state and merge them with Northeast India in the name of Bengali partition," the resolution said.

The resolution condemned "such misdeeds of Bengal partition" and appealed to people to keep the state "intact for the sake of unity, solidarity, peace and harmony of all sections".

Speaking during the debate, Leader of the Opposition Adhikari said the motion has been written like a "political pamphlet". "This has become a party leaflet. He (Sukanta Majumdar) never spoke about dividing the state. He has spoken about funds for development of the region. If amending the Constitution brings more funds for north Bengal, then the development board there will get more funds," he said.

"Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee founded Jana Sangh. In 1947, the country was divided along religious lines. It was decided not to go with Pakistan. Please change the resolution of the motion. Make it a one line resolution and we will support an undivided Bengal," he said. Mr Adhikari also questioned why Ms Banerjee met Nagendra Ray, also known as Ananta Maharaj, a BJP MP demanding a separate Cooch Behar state.

Addressing the House, Chief Minister Banerjee said the issue is "very sensitive". "I will add the line that the Leader of Opposition has suggested in the resolution with the permission of the Speaker. The first line should be West Bengal will be one and it will not be divided. It can be a simple two line resolution. Then we can unanimously support the motion. If the suggestion is constructive, I support that," she said.

The Trinamool chief then added that her government has not denied anything to anyone and blamed the Centre for withholding Bengal's dues. "We don't want division. We want unity. Bengal has fought for India's freedom, and Bengal's culture and heritage is important. Let's work together for North Bengal," she said.

Ms Banerjee also responded to Mr Adhikari's question on her meeting Anant Maharaj. "What is the problem with me meeting Anant Maharaj? He called me for a cup of tea. You call me to your home and I will come," she said.

A substituted motion was put to vote and passed unanimously.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Mr Adhikari said the earlier resolution moved by the state government was "politically motivated". "We opposed and finally they agreed. A two-line resolution was unanimously accepted," he said. Asked about the bonhomie in the House, he said, "I think they are learning from Parliament how to behave with the Opposition."