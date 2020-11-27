BJP A Party Of 'Outsiders', Has No Place In West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

"Those who come only during elections and try to disturb peace aren't welcome": Mamata Banerjee said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the BJP is a party of outsiders which has no place in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress chief also alleged she will never allow Bengal to be turned into a "riot-torn Gujarat".

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that she has "never seen such a Home Minister in her career" while wondering why Amit Shah is so busy with elections even when the situation on the country's border is not good.

"There is no place for outsiders in Bengal. Those who come to the state only during elections and try to disturb peace of the state are not at all welcome," she alleged while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

The BJP has recently created five organisational zones in West Bengal and put central leaders in charge of them.

"They (BJP) are saying they will convert West Bengal into Gujarat. Why do they want to turn our Bengal into a riot-torn place like Gujarat? We don't want riots," she claimed.

Mamata Banerjee, without naming BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, accused him of trying to "fake his arrest despite not being detained by the police" during a protest march by the BJP in Kolkata.



