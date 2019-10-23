'Against NRC, No Question Of Detention Camps In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed NRC. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government would not allow setting up detention centres in the state while repeating she will not allow implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing officials at a review meeting here in Siliguri, she said: "On behalf of state government, there is no plan to introduce National Register of Citizens. There is no question of detention camp because we are against it."

Ms Banerjee also asserted that she is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

"Along the NRC, we are also opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is never possible on the basis of religion. Not just anyone cannot decide who is Indian and who is a foreigner," she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8. However, the bill could not be passed in Rajya Sabha.

