"Arrest Disastrous BJP Leaders": Mamata Banerjee on Prophet Remarks Row

In series of tweets, West Bengal CM said such remarks were "resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country"

Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace. (File)

Condemning the "atrocious hate speech" against Prophet Muhammad by "a few disastrous BJP leaders", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that these leaders be arrested immediately.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Ms Banerjee said such remarks were "resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country". She appealed for calm "despite provocation".

The BJP had on Sunday taken action against two of its leaders after their remarks went viral and led to a diplomatic row. It suspended Nupur Sharma, who was the BJP national spokesperson, from the party's primary membership. Naveen Kumar Jindal, who headed the Delhi BJP media unit, was expelled.

Kuwait, Qatar and Iran had summoned Indian ambassadors over the ruling party leaders' remarks. Several Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia, also denounced the comments. In response, the government said the remarks were made by certain "fringe elements"

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has registered two FIRs that name several people.

Besides Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, one of the FIRs lists Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Saba Naqvi among other people.

