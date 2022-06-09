'Arrest Disastrous BJP Leaders': Mamata Banerjee on Prophet Remarks Row

Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace. (File)

Condemning the "atrocious hate speech" against Prophet Muhammad by "a few disastrous BJP leaders", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that these leaders be arrested immediately.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Ms Banerjee said such remarks were "resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country". She appealed for calm "despite provocation".

I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hatespeech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 9, 2022

The BJP had on Sunday taken action against two of its leaders after their remarks went viral and led to a diplomatic row. It suspended Nupur Sharma, who was the BJP national spokesperson, from the party's primary membership. Naveen Kumar Jindal, who headed the Delhi BJP media unit, was expelled.

I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 9, 2022

At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn. (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 9, 2022

Kuwait, Qatar and Iran had summoned Indian ambassadors over the ruling party leaders' remarks. Several Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia, also denounced the comments. In response, the government said the remarks were made by certain "fringe elements"

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has registered two FIRs that name several people.

We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines.

One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2022

Besides Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, one of the FIRs lists Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Saba Naqvi among other people.