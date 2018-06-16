'Does Loving Hindus Mean Hating Muslims,' Asks Mamata Banerjee

"Some accuse me of (doing) Muslim appeasement. My question to them is whether loving Hindus means you have to hate Muslims. I respect and love all communities and religion. This country belongs to everybody," she was quoted by news agency PTI.
The BJP and some other organisations have been charging Ms Banerjee with appeasement of Muslims for political gains.
The Trinamool leader said that the Niti Aayog meeting was moved to tomorrow after she lodged protest over the event coinciding with Eid.
"My question to the Central government officials is whether they are not aware that Eid is scheduled to be celebrated on June 16. Why the Niti Aayog meeting was kept on that day? I had written to the Central government urging it to change the date so that it doesn't clash with Eid," she said.
I was present in the Eid congregation at Red Road today and exchanged greetings with all.- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 16, 2018
Some pictures are posted here for all of you.#EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/VQVKxH9Gs2
Ms Banerjee had yesterday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.
The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr is to be celebrated.
CommentsMs Banerjee and a few other chief ministers had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the festival, following which it was postponed to June 17.
(with inputs from PTI)