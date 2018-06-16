"Does Loving Hindus Mean Hating Muslims," Asks Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool leader said that the Niti Aayog meeting was moved to tomorrow after she lodged protest over the event coinciding with Eid.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 16, 2018 18:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Does Loving Hindus Mean Hating Muslims,' Asks Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee at a special prayer gathering to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata.

New Delhi:  Mamata Banerjee attended a special prayer gathering to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata. On the occasion, the West Bengal Chief Minister had a message for those who accuse her of minority appeasement. 

"Some accuse me of (doing) Muslim appeasement. My question to them is whether loving Hindus means you have to hate Muslims. I respect and love all communities and religion. This country belongs to everybody," she was quoted by news agency PTI.

The BJP and some other organisations have been charging Ms Banerjee with appeasement of Muslims for political gains.

The Trinamool leader said that the Niti Aayog meeting was moved to tomorrow after she lodged protest over the event coinciding with Eid.

"My question to the Central government officials is whether they are not aware that Eid is scheduled to be celebrated on June 16. Why the Niti Aayog meeting was kept on that day? I had written to the Central government urging it to change the date so that it doesn't clash with Eid," she said.
 
Ms Banerjee had yesterday confirmed her participation in the Niti Aayog's rescheduled governing council meeting in New Delhi on June 17.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled on June 16, the day when Eid-ul-Fitr is to be celebrated.

Comments
Ms Banerjee and a few other chief ministers had expressed unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of the festival, following which it was postponed to June 17.

(with inputs from PTI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mamata BanerjeeEid-ul-Fitr

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................