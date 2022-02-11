'Mamata Banerjee My Supreme Leader': Trinamool's Madan Mitra After Civic Poll List Remark

Madan Mitra also praised Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (FILE)

Senior Trinamool leader Madan Mitra, who recently spoke out against a section of the party leadership over the candidate list for the civic polls, Friday said his comments have been "blown out of context" and he never intended to hurt senior leaders.

Mr Mitra, who is also an MLA, reacting to media reports that he might be showcaused by the party said he will work as an actor if he is expelled from Trinamool Congress.

"My comments have been blown out of context. I never meant to insult anyone. Mamata Banerjee is my supreme leader. I have heard in the media that I might be showcaused, but I am yet to receive any letter from the party top brass. If the party sends me a notice, I will reply," he told reporters here.

"My comments have also been blown out of proportion to mislead people. If the party decides to expel me then I might work as an actor as I have several movie offers," he said.

Without naming anyone, Mr Mitra criticised a section of the TMC leaders, "Those who have leaked the matter to the media should be showcaused first," There was no official confirmation till late Friday evening on whether Mitra will be showcaused by the party or not.

The Kamarhati MLA, who had last month said that he would take a break from social media for three months on the instructions of the TMC top brass, appeared to have changed his mind and has made a return to it in the last few days.

He had recently slammed a section of the party leaders over the candidate list for the upcoming civic polls and directed his criticism towards party secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is considered to be close to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Mitra had also praised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and said he would take over the party's control from Mamata Banerjee in the near future. Abhishek is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

On Friday he said, "I am a follower of Mamata Banerjee, she is my leader. Abhishek is like my younger brother. I have known him since his childhood days".

Mr Mitra had earlier sympathised with the aggrieved leaders on the candidates list and said he would take up the matter with Mamata Banerjee.

The controversy erupted last week after Chatterjee and TMC president Subrata Bakshi released the party's official list of candidates, which was signed by them and a separate unsigned list of candidates popped up on the party's official social media handle.

This led to protests in various parts of the state, and disgruntled activists took to the streets, burnt tyres and raised slogans.

The spat comes in the backdrop of the perceived power struggle in the party and apparent differences between its generation next leaders and a section of the old guard.

As the internal bickering came out in the open, Mamata Banerjee announced that the list signed by Chatterjee and Bakshi is final.

