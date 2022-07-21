'Rejection Election': Mamata Banerjee's 2024 Pitch Against BJP At Mega Rally In Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaking at a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, July 21. (Photo: FB/AITC)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the people to turn 2024 into a "rejection election" to unseat the BJP at the Centre. "Break the shackles of the BJP and its monumental incompetence. Install a pro-people government," she told the crowd in Kolkata, at a Martyrs' Day organised by her party Trinamool Congress. She claimed the BJP will not get Lok Sabha majority in 2024.

Ms Banerjee punctuated her speech with some drama on stage. At one point, she held up some muri (puffed rice) – a traditional snack -- to make a point against the recent levying of Goods and Services Tax on essentials that weren't in the GST net earlier. A large cutout of a gas cylinder made an appearance, too.

Kolkata | Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalized: WB CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyr's Day rally pic.twitter.com/5PLBk5VQkF — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

“The BJP has lost its mind,” she said. “They are imposing GST on muri.” Then she asked the crowd to pass some muri, got a bit out of a bag, and called a jhal muri vendor on stage, saying she would certainly pay him. Holding up a tray of puffed rice, she said, “See, they have put GST on muri. Even on mishti (sweets), lassi (buttermilk) and curd... If a patient gets admitted to hospital, they'll charge GST now."

Ms Banerjee was speaking at the party's Martyrs' Day rally, an otherwise annual event that couldn't be held the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. It's more significant as it is the first after the party came to power for a third consecutive term last year.

"Fuel prices have also gone up,” she said, this time getting an LPG cylinder on stage. She slammed the Centre over privatisation of banks and accused the BJP of using the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme "to train its own cadres".

Referring to the BJP's return to power in Maharashtra after Uddhay Thackeray's government fell to a coup, she said, “They think, now that they've broken Mumbai, they will break Chhattisgarh and then Bengal. I warn them. Don't come here. There is a huge Royal Bengal Tiger here.”

She accused the central government of holding up funds to the state. “Listen, BJP. If you don't give us our due, we will land up in Delhi… Don't try to scare us with ED, CBI (central probe agencies). We are not cowards. We will fight and win.”

After the event at Esplanade in Kolkata, she was scheduled to be at a meeting of party leaders to decide whether the Trinamool Congress will support the Opposition candidate in the Vice-Presidential elections, as it did in the Presidential elections.

July 21 is marked as Shahid Diwas or "martyrs' day" to commemorate the day in 1993 when, during the Left government, 13 people were killed as the Kolkata Police fired at a Youth Congress protest led by Mamata Banerjee. She was the chief of the West Bengal Youth Congress at the time. While she left the Congress later in the 1990s, she and her party continue to claim the legacy.

TMC workers from across the state gathered in Kolkata, where the preparations were supervised by the top leadership, including Ms Banerjee's nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha member. The workers were put up in shelters at stadiums over the last two days.

Police deployed thousands of extra personnel to manage the crowd and traffic.