Mamata Banerjee Is 'Banglar Gorbo' In Prashant Kishor's New Strategy

Mamata Banerjee's new campaign in the run-up to the West Bengal election next year -- besides the upcoming civic polls -- pitches her as "Banglar Gorbo Mamata" (Bengal's pride Mamata). After the "Didike bolo (tell Didi)" outreach, this projects her as the "fierce protector and guardian" of the ideals enshrined in the constitution -- in a clear push-back against the centre's citizenship law and Home Minister Amit Shah's offensive.

The Bengal Chief Minister and over a lakh Trinamool workers plan to travel across the state and highlight that Mamata Banerjee is the only leader capable of working for the development and growth of the state and preserving its communal harmony.

The 75-day outreach began today.

Last year, a "Didi ke bolo" campaign offered a helpline number and a website urging people to come forward with their grievances.

The reach-out is believed to have been devised by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by Mamata Banerjee to help amp up her campaign after the national election last year, in which the Trinamool ceded much ground to the BJP and ended up with 12 less seats than the previous Lok Sabha election. The BJP galloped to 18 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The "Banglar Gorbo Mamata" positions the Chief Minister, 65, as a "passionate proponent" and true custodian of Bengal's culture, dignity and pride.

It also calls her the "principal architect" working tirelessly to restore Bengal's past glory.

After its launch with an all-faith prayer on Sunday, the campaign moves to its first phase featuring events in each constituency, on Saturday.

Next, Mamata Banerjee plans to interact with various groups, like women, Scheduled Caste and Tribes, social media influencers and thousands of workers.