Mamata Banerjee In Delhi Today, Meeting Sonia Gandhi, PM Modi On Agenda

On a day West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in New Delhi to push forward her agenda for opposition unity, Tripura is centrestage with over a dozen Trinamool MPs set to sit on dharna in the national capital protesting the violence against their party workers in the BJP-ruled northeastern state.

The MPs have also sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee, who lands in Delhi this evening, may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to discuss central funds for the state and the issue of the expansion of the BSF's zone of control. Tripura could also feature in their talks. She returns to Kolkata on 25th.

Over the last 48 hours in Agartala, Trinamool's Sayani Ghosh, youth leader and actor, was charged with attempted murder for shouting angry slogans from her vehicle while driving past a public meeting by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Saturday.

On Sunday Ms Ghosh went to a police station where she was questioned and arrested. While she was detained, the police station was attacked twice by masked men. Several Trinamool workers were injured; police had to whisk Mr Ghosh off to safety.

Tripura Trinamool leader Subol Bhowmik was injured in an attack on his home cum party office.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Mamata Banerjee's nephew, will be in Agartala for a padyatra on Monday ahead of the 25 November civic polls in the state.

In Delhi, meanwhile, all eyes on whether Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi after some heartburn between the two parties. Several Congress leaders have joined Trinamool in recent weeks in Goa and even Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of her visit, there has been considerable buzz about Varun Gandhi joining the Trinamool Congress. While he is with the BJP, he is a member of the Gandhi family and such a move may cause further friction.