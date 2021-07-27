Mamata Banerjee Meets PM At His Residence

This is Mamata Banerjee's first meeting with the PM after the Bengal election (FILE)

Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. This is the Bengal Chief Minister's first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Bengal election in which the two clashed frequently.

Ms Banerjee may ask the Prime Minister to ensure the release of central dues to the state as well as vaccines.

Earlier today, she met with Congress leader Kamal Nath. A meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also on the agenda for the Bengal Chief Minister, who will spend three days in Delhi meeting with opposition leaders.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to call on her.