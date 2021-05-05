Mamata Banerjee Has 'Blood On Her Hands': JP Nadda On Bengal Violence

"Last year Amphan, this year Mamata-Phan" JP Nadda said today.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal to take stock of the post-poll violence, today accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of having blood on her hands. Alleging that 14 people have lost their lives in the violence Sunday's counting of votes, he said, "Last year Amphan, this year Mamata-Phan" -- a reference to the hugely destructive cyclone that has caused much damage in the state.

The BJP has alleged that goons backed by the Trinamool Congress have killed its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses, looted shops belonging to party members and ransacked party offices.

The Trinamool has denied the claim, alleging that the violence was stirred by the BJP, which was reacting to its poor results in the election.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took oath in a low-key ceremony today -- called for an end to the violence. "I appeal to all political parties to maintain peace. Bengal does not like violence. Please take proper care that there is no violence," the Chief Minister said, adding that after Covid control, law and order was her big priority.

"I will tackle law and order from today. That is my second job - to post people in law and order," she said.

On Sunday, when the violence stated in pockets of the state, Ms Banerjee had said till she took oath, the Election Commission was in charge of law and order in the state.