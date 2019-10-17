Mamata Banerjee Calls Sourav Ganguly Part Of Her Household

Sourav Gandhi's election as BCCI President is a matter of pride for Bengal", Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lavished praise on BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly, calling him "ghorer chele" (member of my household).

Expressing happiness at Sourav Ganguly getting the post at a comparatively young age, Ms Banerjee said: "Sourav to amader ghorer chele (Sourav is a member of my household)".

Ms Banerjee recalled the long innings Jagmohan Dalmiya - a seasoned cricket administrator from Kolkata - played in the BCCI and the ICC and said: "Sourav Ganguly has got the opportunity at this (young) age.. It's a matter of pride for Bengal".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.