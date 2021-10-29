Mamata Banerjee Buys Fish Amid 'Khela Hobe' Chants In Poll-Bound Goa

Mamata Banerjee bought two kilograms of kingfish for Rs 1,000

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Goa to officially kick start the Trinamool Congress' campaign in the poll-bound state, arrived at a local fish market on Friday to roars of "khela hobe" - the party's poll cry for the Bengal elections and chants of "Didi, Didi". She bought two kilograms of kingfish for Rs 1,000 at the market.

The Trinamool Congress chief also interacted with the fishing community at Betin's Malim Jetty and after hearing out their grievances, announced welfare measures, Trinamool Congress' Goa unit said in a statement.

She was accompanied by state Trinamool Congres leaders including Luizinho Faleiro and Yatish Naik.

"Goa TMC will protect the lives and livelihood of the fishing community," Ms Banerjee assured the huge crowd that had gathered at the market, reported news agency ANI.

The party will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times - from Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000, she promised.

"Our MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish is procured by the government."

She also announced an allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for all those engaged in fishing activities and said that subsidies for the purchase and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced.

Further, a Fishermen's Welfare Board will be formed, the Bengal Chief Minister said, adding, Goans will have the first right on Goan fish.

The party's Goa unit will implement a strict ban on bull-trawling and LED fishing, the statement read.