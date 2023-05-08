Bengal To Ban 'The Kerala Story', Mamata Banerjee Calls It "Distorted"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters about the decision to ban the film at the state secretariat, Nabanna today. An official order is awaited.

"Why did they make Kashmir Files? To humiliate one section. What is this Kerala files? If they can prepare Kashmir files to condemn the Kashmiri people... now they are defaming Kerala state also. Everyday they are defaming through their narrative," Ms Banerjee said.

"They are defaming Bengal also. I came to know that have made posters saying 'Save Bengal'. What happened in Bengal? It is a peaceful, peace-loving state. Why is BJP creating communal politics?" she added.

The film -- written and directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma -- is about alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala. The movie shows they are later inducted into the terrorist outfit Islamic State or ISIS.

The film landed in controversy since the release of its trailer, which claimed 32,000 women in Kerala have been converted and inducted into ISIS. Last week, the promo was changed to "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala".

Kerala's ruling CPM and opposition Congress have accused the film-makers of deliberate exaggeration and working on a "hidden agenda". The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPM, has lodged a complaint with the state police, seeking legal action against the movie's producer and director.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said such "propaganda films" should be seen in the context of right wing efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala. The right wing, he said, is trying to destroy religious harmony in the state by "sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism".

The BJP has supported the film. "'The Kerala Story' is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. In opposing the film, the Congress is "standing with terror tendencies... Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he added.

Madhya Pradesh has made film tax-free. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the "The Kerala Story… exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism".