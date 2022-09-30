Mallikarjun Kharge Set To Be 2nd Congress Chief From Karnataka: 5 Facts

If elected, he will be the second Congress President from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa, and also a Dalit leader to hold the post after Jagjivan Ram. However, whenever his antecedents have come into focus during electoral contests, he has said, "Why do you keep saying Dalit again and again? Don't say that. I'm a Congressman."

Known as "Solillada Saradara" (a leader without defeat) in his home state of Karnataka, Mr Kharge's undefeated record at elections held up till the 2014 Lok Sabha polls despite a sweep by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. However, he lost in the 2019 elections.

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, 80-year-old Mr Kharge, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi. He had a legal practice before joining politics. Sober by temperament and nature, Mr Kharge has rarely courted controversy.

He joined the Indian National Congress in 1969. He was a nine-time MLA from Gurmitkal before he fought the Lok Sabha poll in 2009 and has been a two-time MP from Gulbarga parliamentary segment. He has also served in the central government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.