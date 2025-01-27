M Kharge Asks If Ganga Dips During Mahakumbh Would End Poverty. BJP Replies

As BJP leaders race to take the holy dip during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a swipe. At the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, Mr Kharge said BJP leaders kept taking dips for the camera.

The Congress president questioned if taking dips into the Ganga would end poverty in the country or fill hungry stomachs. "I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith)'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," he said, adding that the dips continue till it appears good in photographs.

"Such people cannot benefit the country. Our faith is in God -- people perform 'puja' at home every day, all women step out of their homes after performing 'puja', there is no issue. But we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion," Mr Kharge said. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present at the event.

His remarks came on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Congress president's remarks have drawn a sharp response from the BJP. Party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress's hatred was an attack on the faith of crores of Hindus.

"Mahakumbh has been the symbol of the Sanatana faith for ages. I am pained to say that while the entire world reveres this faith, the biggest opposition party in India is ridiculing the Mahakumbh and this faith. They are making a mockery of it," he told the media.

Mr Patra said the Congress president's remarks on the Mahakumbh and Ganga have hurt crores. "He questioned if taking a dip in the Ganga would remove poverty, provide jobs, or bring happiness to the people. I challenge Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make such remarks about any other religion's faith. Can they question if people get jobs or if poverty is alleviated by going to an Iftaar party? They cannot even imagine toying with the faith of any other religion. Such remarks are shameful. How can the Congress have such anti-Sanatan mindset?" he asked.