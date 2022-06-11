In Madhya Pradesh, Wife Of Ex Chambal Dacoit Elected Sarpanch Unopposed

Malkhan Singh, a former dacoit who operated in the Chambal, was known as India's bandit king.

The wife of former dacoit Malkhan Singh has been elected sarpanch of the Sungayayi village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Though the panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in three phases starting June 25, Lalita Rajput, Mr Singh's wife, has been elected unopposed.

Malkhan Singh, a former dacoit who operated in the Chambal, was known as India's bandit king. He is also known for his signature handlebar moustache.

Malkhan Singh hails from Bhind but now lives in Sungayayi, Guna. He and his gang surrendered before the then MP chief minister Arjun Singh in 1982. There were 94 police cases against him, including 18 dacoities, 28 kidnapping cases, and 17 cases of murder.

Lalita Rajput is the second wife of Malkhan Singh. After her win in the panchayat polls, she thanked the villagers and said that she aims to work for the development of the village.

"There is no light or road or sewerage in my village, so I want to work for the development of my village," Ms Rajput said.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh are being held for nearly four lakh posts in the panchayat. The first phase of polling will be held on June 25, the second and third phase of polling will be conducted on July 1 and July 8 respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on July 8, July 11, July 14 and July 15 for different posts from panch to district panchayat members.