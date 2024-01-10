Maldives Tourism Body's Plea To EaseMyTrip, 'Indian Brothers, Sisters'

Amid the row between India and the Maldives - triggered last week after three ministers' comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi - a prominent Maldivian tourism body has called on India-based travel aggregator EaseMyTrip to re-open flight bookings, via its platform, to the island nation.

The Maldives Association of Tour and Travel Operators, or MATATO, called on EaseMyTrip to disregard the "regrettable" comments, and said the remarks "do not reflect sentiments of Maldivians in general". MATATO also offered "sincere apologies" for the "hurt" caused.

The statement, addressed to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti, underlined the importance of Indian tourists - who have topped foreign arrivals to the country post-Covid - to the Maldivian economy.

"In expressing our heartfelt gratitude for the enduring friendship and partnership that defines the relationship between the Maldives and India, we want you to know the bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts... as cherished brothers and sisters."

"Tourism stands as the lifeblood of the Maldives, contributing over two-thirds of our GDP and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians who work in the sector. The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash severe repercussions on our economy."

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-open flight bookings to Maldives pic.twitter.com/ojCxpPar7b — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

MATATO called Indian tourists "an indispensable force in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector, providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises..."

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry, over two lakh Indians visited that country last year, and over 4.5 lakh travelled to the tropical paradise over the past two years. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open to tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited then.

MATATO also urged all to "refrain from contributing to divisiveness through hateful comments".

On Monday EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings via its website.

Mr Pitti, the co-founder and CEO, posted "in solidarity with our nation..." message on X, and shared a photo of Mr Modi sitting on a beach in Lakshadweep with the hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep.

The India-Maldives stand-off erupted after three ministers - Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid - made critical comments about PM Modi. All three were suspended and the Maldives government called the remarks "unacceptable", but the fury in India has not abated.

The comments came after the Prime Minister posted, on X, photos and videos of his trip to Lakshadweep, which were seen as promoting the union territory as a rival tourist destination.

A #BoycottMaldives trend broke on X - fuelled partly by posts from Bollywood celebrities and cricketers - and a sharp spike in interest in the union territory.

India's response has been measured; New Delhi summoned the Maldives envoy only on Monday, days after the row, and neither the PM nor Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have made statements yet.

The anti-Modi comments underline strained ties between the India and the Maldives since Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China leader and on a State visit to that country, was elected President.