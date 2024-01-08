'In Solidarity...': EaseMyTrip Suspends Flight Bookings To Maldives Amid Row

EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.

EaseMyTrip has suspended all flight bookings to the Maldives. The company has issued a statement following the derogatory remarks made by some Maldives Ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip, tweeted, “In solidarity with our nation, EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

The announcement came just a day after the Maldivian government suspended three ministers – Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid.

The Maldivian government, in a statement, said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today issued a statement on the stand of the Government of India in relation to some posts on social media that are insulting to neighbouring India. Those who made such posts on social media while in government positions have now been suspended from their jobs.”

It all began after PM Narendra Modi shared a few pictures and videos from his trip to Lakshadweep. In the pics, he was seen engaging in water activity, snorkelling, and relaxing on the beach.

At the time of sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla, who is also a sitting MP, called the comments "shameful and racist".

In a conversation with NDTV, Ms Abdulla said, “Indians are rightfully angry. The comments made are outrageous. However, the comments are in no way a reflection of the opinion of the Maldivian people. I'd like to apologise personally to the people of India for the shameful comments made.”

She added, “Comments from one or two people should not be a reflection of the way Maldivian people see India. We want to ask Indians to return to Maldives and end the boycott campaign.”