'Making Of A Revolutionary': Delhi Exhibition Relives Bhagat Singh

Delhi is currently hosting 'Making of a Revolutionary', an exhibition on Bhagat Singh

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an exhibition named 'Making of a Revolutionary' was opened in Delhi today. Inaugurating the exhibition, Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, said: "The entire life of Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for all of us."

The month-long show at Qudsia Bagh, based on the life of the revolutionary, is being organised by the Arts, Culture and Languages Department of Delhi Government.

'Making of a Revolutionary' is open until October 27, 2022, from 10 am to 5:30 pm daily.

Along with the exhibition, visitors can also enjoy a walk at Qudsia Bagh, a historic monument site that holds immense significance in India's freedom struggle.

Four separate galleries at the exhibition site capture the life-story of the revolutionary who was hanged at the age of 23 by the British government in colonial India.

The galleries offer details of some of the most significant events of Bhagat Singh's life, including the assembly bombing of 1929 and his execution, along with his companions Shaheed Sukhdev and Shaeed Rajguru, in 1931.

Mr Sisodia said at the inauguration: "Whether it is his childhood, the revolutionary activities of his school-college days, his role in the freedom struggle or events such as his hanging - every episode of his life fills us with patriotism and inspires us to do something for the country."

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said the way in which the story of a young boy becoming a martyr has been engraved on the walls of the Baradari in Qudsia Bagh is worth seeing.