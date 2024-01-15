Watch: Amit Shah Flies Kite In Ahmedabad On Makar Sankranti

Amit Shah was seen flying kite on the terrace of a building in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a kite festival in Ahmedabad yesterday and flew a kite as part of the Uttarayan celebrations. He was seen flying kite on the terrace of a building at Uttarayan Patang Mahotsav.

Mr Shah also greeted a crowd gathered atop nearby buildings to catch a glimpse of the politician.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah offered prayers at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Uttarayan, as Makar Sankranti is known in Gujarat, is traditionally associated with kite flying. Gujarat is also known for the International Kite Flying Festival.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a week-long drive to clean religious places in the state yesterday to mark the auspicious day. He himself cleaned the premises of a temple near Gandhinagar as part of the drive.

On Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14 every year, devotees make offerings to Lord Surya. This marks the sun's transit to the Makara rashi (Capricorn) - the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is known by various names across the country, including Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam. In Gujarat, it is celebrated as Uttarayan.