Majority Might Opt For NOTA In Bihar, Minister Warns; Cites Rise In Crime

BJP ally and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday created a flutter in the ruling alliance as he cited recent cases of kidnapping and murder in Bihar to wonder if the option of "Nota" (none of the above) will be chosen by the majority in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Mr Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), tweeted, "Hope it does not happen that Nota crosses the majority mark in the next elections in Bihar."

His sarcastic tweet came after the body of a bank manager was recovered from forests in a Jharkhand district. He was kidnapped from Nalanda last week.

Mr Kushwaha also referred to the killing of a businessman kidnapped from Muzaffarpur district of the state. He has often expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state where another BJP ally JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, is in power.

The relationship between the two BJP allies have been far from cordial, prompting the speculations that Mr Kushwaha may join the anti-BJP front in Bihar. Mr Kushwaha has however said he would work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory.