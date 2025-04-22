Major Terror Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir Since 2000

The attack on Tuesday that killed 26 people in Pahalgam is the biggest one targeting tourists this year, and comes amid the government's resolve to end terrorism in the Union Territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of leaving for Srinagar this evening, reiterated that resolve.

In a post on social media platform X, Mr Shah said, "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences".



Major terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir since 2000.