Major Terror Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir Since 2000

The attack on Tuesday that killed 26 people in Pahalgam is the biggest one targeting tourists this year, and comes amid the government's resolve to end terrorism in the Union Territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of leaving for Srinagar this evening, reiterated that resolve.
In a post on social media platform X, Mr Shah said, "Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences".
Major terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir since 2000.
- March 21, 2000: Terrorists targeted the minority Sikh community in Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag district, killing 36 people.
- August 2000: Thirty-two people, among them 24 pilgrims bound for Amarnath, were killed in a terror attack at the Nunwan base camp.
- July 2001: Amarnath yatris targeted again, this time at the Sheshnag base camp in Anantnag, killing 13.
- October 1, 2001: Suicide attack at the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Complex in Srinagar in which 36 people died.
- 2002: Terror struck at Chandanwari base camp, where 11 Amarnath pilgrims were killed.
- November 23, 2002: Nineteen people, including nine security force personnel, three women and two children, lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device blast at Lower Munda in South Kashmir on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
- March 23, 2003: Terrorists massacred at least 24 Kashmiri Pandits, including 11 women and two children, at Nandimarg village in Pulwama district.
- June 13, 2005: Thirteen civilians, including two school children, and three CRPF officers were killed, and over 100 people sustained injuries when an explosives-laden car blew up at a crowded marketplace in Pulwama.
- September 18, 2016: Four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri. Nineteen soldiers were killed and 30 others were injured.
- July 10, 2017: Attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in Kulgam, 8 killed.
- 15 February 2019: A convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked by a suicide bomber at Lethapora on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district. Forty soldiers were killed.
